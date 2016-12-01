Sheffield estate agents offers 12 sensational seasonal deals

With the bright twinkling lights of Christmas looming and the cheer of the festive season upon us, what better way could we celebrate this occasion than offering our prospective clients 12 sensational seasonal deals?

Welcome to the first of our 12 deals of Christmas.

Between now and Christmas Bloor & Co will be announcing these 12 unmissable deals that will interest those looking to let or even sell their properties.

But remember, just like Christmas these festive freebies are each scheduled for a limited time only, so either call us, visit our website or follow us on Facebook.

But do it quickly, Christmas waits for nobody.

“On the 1st day of Christmas, Bloor & Co offered me………”

* A free residential EPC…” - with new sale and letting instructions received during deal period.

Not available in conjunction with any other offer.

Only one deal per each instruction.

Further terms and conditions apply.

Just in case your property already has an EPC and to tempt you further, some of our pre-scheduled deals include:

Free rent loss insurance;

Free gas safe inspection (CP12) ;

Free first month management fees.

Terms and conditions apply.

Bloor & Co continue to provide a full and truly professional service to all of our clients, all year round, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Bloor & Co recognise our competition within the market place and appreciate that existing and prospective landlords are looking for quality, reliable and honest services at an affordable price.

Look no further.

We would be more than happy to help any landlord in realising their very own Christmas letting.

Do you have an empty property that could be earning you an income?

Are you a landlord looking to dispose of a property or portfolio?

Don’t miss this incredible offer period, we’re sure there’s something for everyone as we share some festive spirit with Sheffield’s landlords.

For further information contact our office for a free no obligation chat or to arrange a property appraisal by one of our senior members of staff.

Telephone 0114 2500 800 info@bloorandco.co.uk www.bloorandco.com