Sheffield estate agent anticipating busy Christmas period

With Christmas fast approaching and the local lettings market expected to remain busy over the festive period, William H Brown estate agency in Crystal Peaks is urging landlords to take full advantage of the buoyant market if they would like to welcome new tenants by 2017.

The local branch traditionally helps high numbers of tenants to search for and move into properties right up until Christmas and throughout the festive period, and advises landlords to market their rental properties now in preparation for this heightened activity.

“Our lettings team stays very busy in the weeks leading up to and during the Christmas period, as the need to rent a home remains as strong as ever,” says Gerald Farmer, Lettings Manager at William H Brown Crystal Peaks. “The way the rental process works means that we can help more people move in and in a shorter time period, so we tend to help customers right up until 23rd December, and start again as soon as we open again after Christmas.”

Gerald continues: “We strongly advise landlords to make sure their property is being marketed effectively as soon as possible to ensure maximum exposure for their rental homes in the run up to Christmas. We offer the full spectrum of services and can help with advice on all things lettings, so if you’re serious about letting your property over the Christmas period, then get in touch with us soon.”

William H Brown offers a range of lettings services and advice, from matching tenants to their ideal properties to full property management, rent collection and insurance advice. If you have property to let, are looking for a rental home, or would like to find out how this scheme benefits both landlords and tenants, please contact the Crystal Peaks lettings team on 0114 2514923 or email: crystalpeakssheffieldlet@williamhbrown.co.uk