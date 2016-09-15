See fabulous family homes from £395,000 at open day in Bawtry

The historic and sought-after town of Bawtry will this weekend see the opening of a stunning showhome at the new and exclusive Braeburn Mews development from Yorkshire builder Conroy Brook.

The award-winning company, who are also celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, are building just nine spacious four and five bedroom detached family homes in this idyllic and peaceful cul-de-sac location, and are using all of their considerable experience to ensure they sit perfectly in the surrounding environment.

Built to a very high standard of specification, not a single detail has been overlooked in the design of these homes. Starting with the standard of materials used in their construction, to the quality of the natural light that fills its spaces. Or the luxurious touch of the ceramics in each bathroom, the solid feel of the doors and precision with which each home is finished.

Braeburn Mews is also within easy walking distance of all local Bawtry amenities, and is just 7 minutes drive from the A1.

So, that leaves just one question; which one to choose?

Take a look at what’s on offer and enjoy a glass of fizz to celebrate the unveiling of the brand new showhome at a special open weekend event on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18 September, noon-5pm, and you’ll be entered into a fantastic prize draw to win a voucher worth £100 to spend at Robinsons of Bawtry, and two tickets for the County Stand at a Doncaster Racecourse meeting.

Prices for these stunning new homes start from £395,000. Assisted Sale Scheme and Help to Buy available.

Conroy Brook is a Yorkshire-based family–owned business offering a very personal and individual service based on core values of integrity and honesty. They have also won over 50 awards for design and construction excellence.

