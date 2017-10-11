Scout group’’s fundraising concert gets Doncaster MP’s approval and endorsement

A Scout group whose home was destroyed by fire 16 years ago welcomed Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton to a fundraising concert.

Dame Rosie attended the concert at the Church of St Hugh of Lincoln in Cantley to raise money for the 58th Doncaster Scout Group.

It was in 2001 that the old headquarters of the scout group was destroyed by arson, devasting both the group and the wider community. They are now looking to build a new home behind the shops at Everingham Road, Cantley.

The concert, followed by afternoon tea and a raffle at the church, was to raise funds for the new headquarters rebuild project. The audience was entertained by the Mystery Brass Quintet from York at the October 1 event and the church provided its facilities free of charge.

Dame Rosie said: “The 58th Doncaster Scout Group provide lots of fun activities in the local community for people from all age groups and I thoroughly enjoyed the concert.

She added: “I know that the scouts and cubs are looking forward to having a new home in Cantley and wish them every success in their fundraising.”

The group did receive an insurance pay-out after the fire, but it was nowhere close to enough to cover the cost of a rebuild so since then the group has been tirelessly raising funds for a new building. It is hoped opening of the completed building will take place some time next year.