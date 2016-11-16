Saucy artist set to stage live show in Doncaster

A saucy male artist is to stage a live show in Doncaster later this month.

Artist Edward Waite, who paints using sauce bottles, will be staging a live demonstration at Limited 2 Art, in Bawtry.

He will showcase his latest works on November 26 from noon to 3 pm when visitors will be able to experience a live painting demonstration by Edward who is renowned for his unique painting technique.

“Edward’s cityscapes from across the globe capture iconic scenes and evoke emotion with his stunning use of texture and colour,” said gallery owner Ruth Worsman. “To see him at work will be truly special and, for artists and collectors, it will be an opportunity to learn from one of the 21st century’s greatest artists.”

Edward, who was born in the Lincolnshire town of Skegness and grew up sketching sea scapes and coastal images, qualified from the University Of Lincoln with a fine art degree.

He then embarked upon a two year round the world trip to iconic cities and it was whilst he was in a New York diner that the idea of using ketchup bottles in his work occurred to him – it has since become his trademark style and he has recently been quoted as using 225 sauce bottles a year.

“Edward has already been inducted onto our ‘Stairs of Fame’ in the gallery alongside fellow artists Kerry Darlington, David Smith and Stephen Hanson and I am excited to announce that he also been commissioned to paint The Old Town Hall – the home of our stunning new gallery, which will be unveiled for viewing during his visit” said Ruth.

“It will be a pleasure to welcome another great local artist to the gallery and delve a little deeper into his inspiration, technique and new collection of paintings.”