Saints alive! Racing cert Yorkshire course crowd will enjoy girl band reunion

Yorkshire race-goers who know where's it at are set to troop to see a fave female outfit reunited.

All Saints (highlighted here by timely top single poll) will be stars of York Racecourse Music Showcase Saturday this month.

July 29 will witness the hit-makers entertain Knavesmire crowds after what is expected to be very popular meeting.

Melanie Blatt, Shaznay Lewis, Natalie and Nicole Appleton, among most successful pop groups of the '90s, will bring spectacular show rich with songs such as Pure Shores that helped them score two multi-platinum albums and record sales surpassing 12 million worldwide.

They headline after Sky Bet York Stakes boasts £120,000 centrepiece of seven race card, following pop star Jess Glynne's performance night before.

Race course head of marketing and sponsorship James Brennan said: "Everyone at the course is really excited now we have finalised an exciting music act that will sit alongside our races. I’m delighted that we will be welcoming Melanie, Shaznay, Natalie and Nicole to York.

"This year’s line-up offers performers who have been stars across two decades and promises to be a real treat. Add in the spectacle of the racing itself and we hope these will prove summer days to savour."

This month started in fine style with Saturday's new race date, headlined by Olly Murs, precursor to July 14 and 15 traditional highlight 58th John Smith’s Cup Meeting.

All Saints' new LP Red Flag follows self-titled debut album, which went five times platinum and produced three number one singles, including double BRIT award-winning Never Ever (featured) that sold more than 1.2 million copies in UK alone..

Tickets are now on sale at www.yorkracecourse.co.uk or 01904 620911.