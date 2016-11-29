Safe haven for weekend revellers in Doncaster

A safe haven for drinkers and party goers in Doncaster who hurt themselves in the run up to Christmas will be launched in the next two weeks.

Saturday night revellers in town will be able to head to the safe haven in the town centre from December 10.

The aim of the project is to offer revellers support when they hurt themselves or to keep them safe when they’ve had a little bit too much to drink.

The move is to help take pressure off of the local accident and emergency departments and to keep people safe.

The project, called Safe Haven, will run on certain nights in the run up to Christmas and will offer both medical and practical support to revellers. After its launch it will run for the following two Fridays (December 16 and December 23) between 8pm and 4am.

The project is being spearheaded by Doncaster’s Public Health Team, supported by a range of

organisations including Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), Doncaster’s Street Pastors, Doncaster Pub Watch, the police, Doncaster Council and Doncaster’s Clinical Commissioning Group.

Local data shows that there were nearly 4,000 alcohol related accident and emergency attendances to Doncaster Royal Infirmary in 2015, an increase when compared to 2013 of 13 per cent.

Manager of the project, Andy Collins, said: “It’s not just about reducing the amount of people who head to A&E due to excessive alcohol or alcohol related injury or illness. When people have had a drink they are more likely to be vulnerable and we can offer help and support to keep them safe.

The Safe Haven will be RDaSH’s health bus, parked outside Doncaster’s Mansion House on High Street – and besides practical support and help there will be a nurse on board to help with minor injuries, bumps and bruises and also health care assistants, social worker and mental health worker.