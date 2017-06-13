REVEALED: We spend third of our wage on mortgage or rent

Yorkshire folk spend 33% of their pay packets on rent or mortgage, latest research reveals.

New stats also show average council tax and home insurance costs eye-watering £1,673 a year.

Recent Provident study highlights household expenditure and disposable monthly income across UK regions.

Household bills and food shopping also come under the microscope with their ‘Real Wage’ tool working out exactly where our wages go.

The county is ranked fifth nationwide with £23,918.40 annual salary, 33.8% of which is spent on rent and bills, 11.8% on loans and childcare.

Yorkshire and The Humber shells out 7% on council tax and home insurance, 13.2% on food and entertainment, 11.8% on loans and childcare, 33.8% on rent and bills, 11.3% on transport.

Find out how much of your salary is really yours to keep with https://www.providentpersonalcredit.com/real-wage/ tool specially created by Provident.