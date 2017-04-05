REVEALED: Top baby names in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

For expectant parents, choosing a name can be one of the trickiest tasks - before the real work begins, that is.

Choosing a moniker your little bundle of joy will be saddled with for life is a daunting prospect, but inspiration is at hand.

Amelia and Jacob are the top names in Sheffield

Parenting website Bounty has compiled a list of the most popular names by region, revealing the top choices for mums and dads across South Yorkshire in 2016.

Amelia and Jacob top the table in Sheffield, while Oliver and Olivia are the most common options in Doncaster - mirroring the national trend.

Check out the top five girls' and boys' where you live below.

SHEFFIELD

GIRLS

Amelia

Evie

Olivia

George

Isla

BOYS

Jacob

Oliver

Charlie

Alfie

Noah

DONCASTER

GIRLS

Olivia

Emily

George

Amelia

Jessica

BOYS

Oliver

Charlie

Harry

Jack

Jacob

ROTHERHAM

GIRLS

Amelia

Olivia

Evie

Ethan

Archie

BOYS

Oliver

Harry

Jack

Jacob

Alfie

BARNSLEY

GIRLS

Amelia

Olivia

Evie

George

Ava

BOYS

Charlie

Oliver

Jacob

Jack

Harry

UK

BOYS

Oliver

Harry

Jack

Charlie

George

GIRLS

Olivia

Amelia

Emily

Isla

Ava

