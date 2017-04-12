Retirement for long-serving Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire NHS employee

It was a sad parting when a finance director bade a Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire based health trust a fond farwell after 37 years dedicated service to the NHS.

Executive director of Finance and deputy chief executive of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), Paul Wilkin, has retired from his post.

The dedicated NHS employee started his career as a finance trainee at Wakefield Area Health Authority in 1980.

Since then Paul has worked in many finance roles in Leeds and Barnsley. This was before heading to Doncaster to be the director of finance and performance at Doncaster Central Primary Care Trust.

Paul, who joined RDaSH in 2007, is also a director at Flourish Enterprises – a social enterprise and not for profit organisation, which provides volunteering and vocational opportunities to people who need support to get back into education or employment.

Chairman of RDaSH, Lawson Pater, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Paul for all of his hard work and commitment over the years. He will be sorely missed and I wish him well for his retirement.”

Steve Hackett will take up the Executive Director of Finance role in May.