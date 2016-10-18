Recruitment drive for experienced nurses with Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Recruiment days to hire experienced nurses has been planned by Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

In August the Trust was successful in recruiting 19 local registered nurses at two open days.

The events are aimed at nurses who are either already in employment or those considering returning to practice after taking a break.

Chief nurse, Tara Filby, said: “The first two open days were a success with 19 nurses being appointed to a mixture of substantive and bank posts. We also had expressions of interest from people who couldn’t make it on the day.

“We are again offering nurses interested in working for the Trust the chance to be interviewed on the day for one of our vacancies. They can also find out about working on our flexible nursing bank.”

The next events take place at Scunthorpe General Hospital in the Boardroom on Thursday November 3, and at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in the HYMS building on Thursday November 10.

To book your place visit www.nlg.nhs.uk/careers/events website.

Sessions are from 10am to noon, or 2.30pm to 4.30pm.Contact paul.bunyan@nhs.net for more information.