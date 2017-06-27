Quit the rent trap and buy your own home in South Yorkshire

“Gleeson homes offer a new option to the working people of Barnsley, giving them the opportunity to quit the rent trap and buy their own home in our local community,” commented Mayor Jeff Ennis as he and Mayoress Mrs Margaret Ennis officially opened Gleeson’s new show homes at Blythe Court.

Two, three and four bedroom homes are available to buy on the development from a very affordable £119,995 or £95,996 using Help to Buy.

Gleeson specialise in selling properties to first time buyers who are often not aware just how affordable buying a new home can be. Many are currently renting or living with parents, not realising that home ownership is possible even when earning the minimum wage. Gleeson offers unique support for buyers through a range of purchase schemes which can help, whatever their situation.

Gleeson took the opening as an opportunity to explain their unique Save & Build scheme to the Mayor, which allows buyers to reserve their home at a fixed price a year before its ready to move into allowing time to save. They were both particularly interested in the Help to Buy scheme, which can be used in conjunction with Save & Build, which only requires a 5% deposit and opens up possibility for many to get onto the property ladder.

Upon viewing the Show Homes, Mayor Jeff Ennis commented, “The Mayoress and I were delighted to celebrate this opening with Gleeson. These homes are ideal for first time buyers and walking around them took us back to when we both bought our first home together in Barnsley. It’s great to see Gleeson offering the same opportunities to young people now as we had back then”

Dale Gibbons, Area Manager commented “It was great to welcome the Mayor and Mayoress to Blythe Court. Their great sense of humour had us all laughing and represented the true spirit of Barnsley! Blythe Court has been well received with local people, proving that there are plenty of people keen to own their home. Blythe Court homes are selling fast so locals will need to contact the Sales Office now to make sure they don’t miss out.”

For more information on Blythe Court or to find out about which schemes will get you onto the property ladder, please visit www.gleeson-homes.co.uk