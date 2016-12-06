PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Stoneacre Drive, Hackenthorpe - £230,000-£240,000

The property of the week is a spacious four bedroom detached home which is located on a popular development, having convenient access to Crystal Peaks shopping centre and the supertram network.

The ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hallway and cloakroom fitted with a toilet and basin and a pleasant dining room decorated in neutral tones. There is a good sized lounge with a gas living flame feature fire and surround, French doors give access to the stunning generous conservatory which is currently used as dining/family room and has doors to the lounge and doors to the kitchen. Rear facing doors also give access to the garden. In the kitchen is an extensive range of units, an electric fan assisted eye level oven with four ring gas hob and extractor above, an integrated dishwasher, space for a fridge and freezer, and a useful breakfast bar. On the first floor are all four bedrooms, from the landing access can be gained to the loft. Bedroom one has two double fitted wardrobes and access to an en-suite shower room of walk in shower, toilet and basin, while bedroom two has a useful built in cupboard. Of the two remaining bedrooms, one faces to the front of the property, the other to the rear. The bathroom is fitted with a three piece white suite comprising a jacuzzi bath, low flush toilet and wash hand basin. Outside, a double block paved driveway is at the front of the property with access to the garage which has an up and over door, power and lighting. The driveway provides ample off road parking. To the rear is a well maintained garden with steps leading down from the conservatory onto a block paved patio, there is a lawn and a fence to the bottom and conifer hedge giving a good degree of privacy. For more information about this property, or to arrange viewing please contact estate agent Haybrook at its Crystal Peaks branch, telephone on 01142 511710.