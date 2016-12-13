PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Morland Place, Sheffield - guide price £95,000-£105,000

Morland Place in Sheffield is on the market with a guide price of £95,000-£105,000.

The accommodation comprises a stunning modern dining kitchen with a range of gloss effect wall and base units having complementary worktops and tiling to splashback. There are integral appliances including a washing machine, a dishwasher, a fridge/freezer and a microwave, plus a storage cupboard which houses the gas boiler. It is finished with tiling to the flooring and downlights to the ceiling. The room also has access to the rear garden via an upvc double glazed door. In the rear facing lounge, which is carpeted, there is a wall mounted electric fire and access to the inner hallway with stairs to the upper level. On the first floor, bedroom one measures 8’9” x 41’7” into the recess, bedroom two is 6’8” x 7’8” and faces to the rear and has access to the boarded out loft with power and lighting via ladders, and bedroom three is 8’4” x 11’4” and also faces to the rear. In the bathroom there is a modern fitted suite which briefly consists of a bath with a shower over, which is connected via the mains, a vanity wash hand basin and a low flush toilet. It is fully tiled to the walls and floor. Outside, to the front of the property is a shared public pathway. A gate gives access to the front and pebbled area which is enclosed via fencing and bricked wall. To the rear is a good size well maintained garden with a shed area, a decked and patio area for garden furniture and is laid to lawn. The property is freehold and is currently awaiting its EPC rating, it does come with a buyers’ incentive. For more information or to arrange a viewing contact estate agent William H Brown on 01142 638012, email bannercross@williamhbrown.co.uk or alternatively visit the estate agents’ offices at 392 Psalter Lane, Banner Cross, Sheffield, S11 8UW. You can view this property online by visiting the website www.williamhbrown