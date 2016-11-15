PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Manor Farm Close, Aughton - £175,000

Only with an internal inspection can you truly appreciate this stunning three bedroom detached family home situated in the Aughton area of Sheffield, with attractive rear garden, driveway and garage.

This superb property offers tastefully presented and generously proportioned living accommodation enjoying many contemporary features including an impressive fitted kitchen, dining room, rear porch, lounge, three bedrooms and a stylish bathroom. The property benefits from gas central heating throughout and double glazing. On the ground floor, the accommodation comprises an entrance hall with staircase to the first floor, a lounge with a feature fireplace as the focal point incorporating a granite effect back and hearth housing the electric fire, and a separate dining room with laminate style flooring and a door to the rear porch. There is a fitted kitchen with a range of wall and base units and a one and a half bowl sink with a mixer tap and space for appliances, a gas hob with extractor, and electric oven. This room also has laminate tiled effect flooring. The rear porch has a door which leads to the rear garden. On the first floor, the landing has a useful storage cupboard and loft access. There are three decent sized bedrooms and a bathroom which has a suite with a bath and shower over, a pedestal wash hand basin, toilet and complementary tiling. To the exterior of the property is an attractive rear garden which offers a paved patio area leading to a lawn and further patio area, incorporating decorative borders housing a variety of mature plants and shrubs. To the side of the property there is a good sized lawn with conifer hedges and a driveway leading to the garage. Viewing is essential to appreciate how beautifully presented this home is. To arrange a viewing or for more information contact the estate agent William H Brown on 0114 247 1421.