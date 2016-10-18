PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Edward Street, Stocksbridge - £325,000

An unique opportunity to purchase this substantial detached family home tucked away in this generous plot with pleasant wooded backdrop enjoying views to the front from this elevated position has arisen.

Believed to date back to 1905 and linked to the local congregational church, the home offers many period features including ornate fireplaces, picture rails and sash windows whilst having been updated significantly by the current vendors. The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, an excellently proportioned principal living room with the main focal point being an open fire with ornate wooden surround and tiled inset and a dining room with doors to the cellar. In the kitchen are twin stainless steel sinks, an integrated Bosch oven with matching four burner gas hob over and Beaumatic chimney style extractor fan over. The utility is an addition to the home offering further useful space with plumbing for a washing machine and space for further appliances, a door gives access to the rear garden, and another to the downstairs toilet. On the first floor are three double bedrooms and a generous bathroom boasting a four piece suite in an antique style with roll top free standing bath, toilet, and a separate enclosed shower cubicle. Outside, the property is entered via twin timber gates opening onto a block paved driveway providing off street parking for numerous vehicles and giving access to a detached garage. The property sits superbly in the centre of its own plot with mature gardens to three sides incorporating perimeter hedging, mature trees and many various plants and shrubs. The vendor has developed many seating areas taking full advantage of the sun throughout the day. The home is ideally situated close to amenities including Fox Valley retail park, yet within easy access of the transport network. To arrange a viewing or for more details contact Simon Blyth on 0114 3216590.