PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 7 St Paul’s Square, Sheffield - £199,950

Arguably Sheffield’s best address, City Lofts St Paul’s at 7 St Paul’s Square is located in the heart of the city on the doorstep of some of the best restaurants and bars. Having one of the most impressive reception areas in all of the city centre residential developments with comfy seating and plants, access is via an electronic security key and the development has the benefit of a 24 hour concierge service. This is a fabulous two double bedroomed apartment, one of the few apartments in the development to have an outside space directly off the living area. The property is finished to a particularly high standard with a range of quality fixtures and fittings. Properties on the fourth floor do very rarely come up for sale, so this is an opportunity not to be missed. There is a private entrance to the hallway where there is a large walk in utility cupboard housing the washing machine and water tank. The hallway opens up into the modern open plan living/kitchen area. In this room there are high gloss units with a dishwasher, fridge, separate freezer and Bosch oven. There is a lovely light filled living area with underfloor heated wooden flooring and juliet balcony sliding doors which lead on to the stunning communal gardens of City Lofts. Bedroom one is a double with modern built in wardrobes which also has an en-suite bathroom with a superb wet room. The floor to ceiling marble effect tiles look stunning against the full width cabinet in walnut effect with sliding mirror doors. There is also a huge rainfall shower head over a super spacious walk in shower. Bedroom two is a good sized double which is so close to the main bathroom it’s almost its en-suite. There is a superb modern bathroom with floor to ceiling tiles, a vanity unit with sink, a full sized bath with shower over, floating toilet and sink. The property has a council tax band of D. For more information or to arrange a viewing contact Belvoir! on telephone number 0114 2525 215.

