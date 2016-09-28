PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 2 Stumperlowe Avenue, Fulwood - offers around £390,000

This outstanding four double bedroom stone built Victorian house has been meticulously and sympathetically updated by the current owners to help create a fabulous family home which, including the garage, offers more than 2,000 square feet of accommodation.

The owners have successfully managed to blend together modern fixtures and fittings with some fantastic period style features such as ornate ceiling coving and the original staircase. For a house of this age in this location it unusually benefits from a single garage to the side of the house while the property further benefits from a cellar and a large room on the second floor which both provide useful storage. The ground floor briefly comprises an entrance hall that allows access to the cellar, a bay windowed reception room to the front aspect that has a gorgeous period fire surround with an inset gas fire, a second bay windowed reception room towards the rear and a stunning kitchen diner that has a range of white fitted base/wall units with Silestone worktops and integrated appliances which includes a Liebherr fridge and freezer, Neff electric oven, Neff steam oven, a plate warming drawer, Neff induction hob and a waste disposal unit. On the first floor there are two fabulous sized double bedrooms, a family bathroom that has a white Villeroy and Boch suite along with a separate shower room that has matching fittings. The second floor has two further double bedrooms and a large storage room which could potentially be used as a home office or occasional bedroom. Outside to the front of the property is a stone wall with a privet hedge and lawn area that wraps around the side of the property while at the rear is a small private courtyard that has been paved. An early internal viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the accommodation on offer. Contact Spencers Estate Agents on 01142 683682.