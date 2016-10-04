PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 19 Spring House Road, Crookes - price guide £315,000-£320,000

This is a superb five bedroom extended semi-detached property offering perfect accommodation for a family.

The property benefits from gas fired central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout. The ground floor accommodation comprises an extended modern dining kitchen with a breakfast bar and space for a range cooker. There are a range of wall, base and drawer units with a granite work surface over, incorporating a sink with mixer tap. There are stone tilings to floor. A door leads to a useful storage area. The dining area has uPVC double glazed window and large uPVC patio doors giving access out to the rear garden and making this a bright room. There is a well proportioned lounge with feature chimney breast, gas fire, marble hearth and wooden surround. This room also has exposed wood floor boards. On the first floor are three of the bedrooms, one being a double. This floor also houses the family bathroom with a white suite of modern roll top bath, hand wash basin and low level toilet. A staircase rises to the second floor landing where there is a good sized fourth bedroom with a Velux window and a superb master bedroom with a dormer window. There is also an en-suite shower room with large shower with ‘rainfall’ and handheld attachments, a hand wash basin and toilet. The property benefits from an integral garage which has access from the kitchen/dining area, and there is plumbing for a washing machine in there too. Outside, to the front of the property is a driveway offering parking for up to two cars and leading to the large integral garage. To the rear of the property there is a paved sitting out area with flowerbeds. Viewing is recommended to appreciate the accommodation on offer. For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Saxton Mee estate agents on 0114 266 8365.