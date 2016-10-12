PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 14 Southbourne Court, Dore - offers around £330,000

This is a quite superb, first floor two bedroom, two bathroom apartment which forms part of a popular, purpose built block of flats and standing in attractive and well tendered communal gardens.

The property is very well presented and offers well proportioned accommodation. The property benefits from Upvc double glazing, gas fired central heating, a balcony and a single garage. The accommodation briefly comprises: a communal entrance area with a secure intercom system, an entrance hall, and an open plan living/dining room with patio doors which lead onto the balcony which enjoys views over the communal gardens and makes the most of the south western aspect. In the well fitted kitchen is a single electric oven, four ring gas hob with extractor over, an integrated slim-line dishwasher, washing machine and fridge freezer. There is a well appointed bathroom with a three piece suite of bath with thermostatic shower over, low flush toilet and vanity wash hand basin. There are two bedrooms, including a master with built in furniture, an en-suite and a dressing area. Outside there is a garage with an electric up and over doors as well as lighting and power, and the property stands within well maintained communal gardens. The location is superb as it is situated a relatively level short stroll away from the first class amenities found at the centre of the pretty village of Dore which combines award winning restaurants, coffee shops, public houses and a wine bar with a supermarket, doctor’s, dentist’s, chemist, post office and regular transport links to and from Sheffield city centre. Dore village itself is situated some six miles south west of Sheffield city centre and has beautiful surrounding countryside, offering excellent recreational facilities. For more information or to arrange a viewing contact Andersons, at 63 Middlewood Road, Hillsborough; or telephone 0114 283 4050.