Presented to a high standard - 2 Fryston Court, Brampton Bierlow - £159,995

Offered to the market with no chain is this lovely three bedroom detached property situated in a popular new development by Barratt Homes.

It benefits from the remainder of the NHBC certificate, and is presented to a very high standard.

The ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall and cloakroom with a two piece suite of toilet and basin.

There is a lounge with patio doors which lead out to the garden, and a dining room. In the superb fitted kitchen/breakfast room are a range of matching wall and base units.

On the first floor is a super double bedroom with an en-suite of toilet, basin and double shower enclosure with fitted electric shower.

There are a further two bedrooms and a family bathroom with a suite of bath, toilet and basin.

To the outside there is an enclosed and established rear garden laid mainly to lawn with a paved patio and pathway, and there is a small garden frontage.

The property also has a garage, accessed via the drive, which provides off road parking.

* 3 Fryston Court, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham - £159,995, contact Merryweathers on 01709 590472.