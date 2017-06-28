Premium doughnut store opening in Frenchgate in Doncaster

Get ready to ‘dough-nuts’ Doncaster, as premium doughnut seller krispy Kreme is opening in Frenchgate.

Opening at 10am on Thursday June 29, the new kiosk-style store will offer 16 varieties of delicious, melt-in-the-mouth treats – from the classic Original Glazed to the limited edition Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme collection.

Traditionally bought by the dozen to share with friends and family, doughnuts will be delivered fresh daily from Krispy Kreme’s Hotlight store in Leeds, to provide a little moment of joy every time.

Customers will also be able to get their hands on the perfect pick-me-up and doughnut partner, Krispy Kreme coffee, which will be served on site by expertly trained baristas.

As well as having dished out HUNDREDS of free doughnuts at hotspots across the town over the last couple of weeks, Krispy Kreme is also offering a coveted Gold Card to the first person in the queue tomorrow morning (which entitles the holder to a double-dozen doughnuts every month for a year), and special goodie bags for the first DOZEN in line.

Operations director at Krispy Kreme, Neil Williamson, said “We’re really looking forward to opening up in Doncaster. Our Sheffield opening went brilliantly this morning and the people of Yorkshire have been extremely welcoming, we can’t wait to see what the crowd has to offer – see you there!”