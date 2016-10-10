People of Doncaster and the surrounding area invited to step back in time

Uncovering South Yorkshire’s hidden wartime past is now only a click away with the introduction of a new app.

People from the area are invited to step back into the past and explore the hidden world of First World War Doncaster and its surrounding towns and villages, thanks to the launch of a free mobile app showcasing new interactive walking trails across the borough.

The app is the result of hours of work by local historians and volunteers and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

During the walks, familiar streets, homes and businesses reveal secret clues to a surprising 100 year-old past, from key landmarks in the area’s wartime history to more intimate family moments.

All trails are illustrated by original photographs and real-life accounts and were launched to mark the centenary of the First World War – a four-year project funded by Heritage Lottery.

The app is suitable for both iPhone and android devices and ims to help build a picture of wartime life in the area, and has been created by Doncaster 1914-18 project volunteers, members of the Doncaster and District Heritage Association and the Mexborough and District Heritage Society.

Project manager from Doncaster 1914-18, Jude Holland, said: “The First World War changed both lives and places, and the impact on Doncaster borough is still clear today.

“During these short walks – between just 0.5 to two miles in length – you’ll be able to experience this lost wartime world as never before. You can imagine Doncaster Mansion House as a hive of wartime activity, entertaining refugees and raising funds and relief for the troops.”

Jude added: “It was the place where those who refused to fight in the Army went on trial, but it was also the place where peace was declared.”

To download the app or for more details about Doncaster 1914-18, visit www.doncaster1914-18.org.uk, or search 1914-18 on the Google Play or Apple stores.