Patients at Scunthorpe Hospital are tuning in and then chilling out

Patients undergoing surgery at Scunthorpe Hospital can now chill out to soothing sounds thanks to a charity donation.

People facing surgery are benefiting from the sounds of radio stars as they are undergoing an operation.

Theatre team leader Chris Best made a wish to the hospital’s official charity, The Health Tree Foundation, for a radio for one of the operating theatres.

Chris said: “A lot of patients have spinal, epidural, local or regional anaesthesia, which means they are awake but cannot feel the surgery being performed. Having the radio on in the background is proving to be a really useful relaxing distraction for patients.”

He said evidence shows that when patients are relaxed, their body physiology – such as heart rate and blood pressure – is more likely to stay within the normal ranges.

The radio has been such a success the team in theatres has recently made another wish for three more radios. The Health Tree Foundation is the working name of the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust charitable funds and other associated charities. To donate to The Health Tree Foundation and for information visit www.healthtreefoundation.org.uk website.