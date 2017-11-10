A feast of Christmas fun is on offer in Doncaster next weekend as the season of goodwill gets underway.

Fireworks, a Christmas lights spectacular and much more will be included in the Countdown to Christmas event, which takes place on Saturday November 18.

Join the fun to officially ‘light up’ Doncaster’s Countdown to Christmas with fun and fireworks.

Festivities on offer include free photographs in the lifesize snowglobe, free roasted chestnuts, a treasure hunt and fairground rides for all the family to enjoy altogether.

Santa’s reindeer will be there to delight children and adults alike.

From 6.30pm there will be glittering fireworks at the Trax FM mainstage outside Cast theatre.

The full schedule of events throughout the town centre runs as follows:

* Market Square: 11 – 3:30pm

From 11am Doncaster Ukelele Group will perform, from 11.45am, it will be Doncaster Council Choir, and from 12.20pm. Hatfield Colliery Band Brass Ensemble. At 1.30pm Cusworth Singers join the celebrations.

* Goose Hill - 9:30 – 7pm

Here there will be children’s rides/attractions and hot food

n Clock Corner – 9:30 – 6:30pm

Pipe organ, childrens rides/attractions and hot drinks

* Mansion House - 12 noon – 3:30pm Doncaster Ukelele Group, council choir, Hatfield band and Cusworth singers will also perform here.

There is a heritage walk at 1.30pm - booking essential and Jane Austen event from 12-3pm.

Mulled wine and mince pies through the day.

* Waterdale – 4 – 6pm

Reindeer will bring the spirit of the season here for a very special activity.

Where to park for free in festive season

Finding a parking spot can be the most stressful part of any festive event.

This year Doncaster Council is offering the following free parking across its various facilities to tie in with the actual countdown to Christmas - sure to be useful when it comes to collecting gifts or meeting friends.

At Colonnades car park, there will be free parking from 3pm to 6pm from December 1 and up to Tuesday January 2, 2018.

At Marshgate car parks there is free parking from 3pm to 6pm from December 1 and up to Tuesday January 2 2018.

For more details of parking and events in Doncaster in the next few weeks visit Visit Doncaster