Offers around £530,000 for this five bedroom detached house in Sheffield

Situated on this extremely popular residential development is this well proportioned five double bedroom stone built detached property with a

driveway for up to four vehicles, integral double garage and a good sized rear garden.

The property has uPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout and briefly comprises: entrance hall, downstairs toilet, lounge, dining room, open plan breakfast kitchen/family room, utility, and integral double garage.

On the first floor are five double bedrooms, all having fitted wardrobes, the master having an en suite shower room. There is also a family bathroom.

Outside, to the front a drive provides ample parking and leads up to the double integral garage, and there is a lawned garden. To the rear is a fully enclosed good sized garden mostly laid to lawn with attractive trees and shrubs to the borders and a patio area and shed.

It is situated in the popular area of Lodge Moor with reputable schools with excellent amenities at Lodge Moor, Crosspool, Fulwood and Broomhill.

* 9 Holyrood Avenue, Lodge Moor, Sheffield - offers around £530,000, contact Saxton Mee on 0114 266 8365.