Thousands attend heritage festival celebrating airfield history from the Isle across North Lincolnshire

A celebration of the history of North Lincolnshire’s eight major airfields, including RAF Sandtoft in the Isle, attracted thousands of people.

The first Aviation Heritage Festival held within the area took place at Skydive Hibaldstow.

Attendees heard the story of Northern Lincolnshire’s heritage beginning from World War One, throughout the day. Times when Lancaster engines and Spitfires roared over the county at brathtaking speed were revisited.

There was much to browse and enjoy with a plethora of military charity stands, live military re-enactments, model aircraft displays, static aircraft displays, history stands, vintage and classic vehicles, parachute jumps and much more.

During the late afternoon BBMF Hurricane executed a spectacular flypast for visitors.

Coun Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing, said: “The first ever Northern Lincolnshire Aviation Festival was a huge success. There were over 3,000 visitors throughout the day. Some of the main highlights were the BBMF flypast that hundreds of people got to see, as well as the parachute jumps and the aircraft displays.

“We are planning on holding the event again next year and hope it will be bigger and better than this year, with more for people to see and do.

“There is a strong history of aviation is Northern Lincolnshire so it is great to be able to share that.”

Wartime airfields across Northern Lincolnshire stretch from RAF Sandtoft in the west to RAF Grimsby to the east. Each airfield played a vital role and has a unique story: RAF Goxhill was the first British Station given over to American control, and RAF Kirton in Lindsey hosted the renowned Eagle Squadron.

Airfields featured within the festival included RAF Sandtoft, RAF Elsham Wolds, RAF Goxhill, RAF Grimsby (Waltham Airfield), RAF Hibaldstow, RAF Kirmington, RAF Kirton in Lindsey, and RAF North Killingholme.

Anyone who was unable to make the festival, staged by Northern Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Forum and Skydive Hibaldstow, can visit individual airfields to find out about their heritage, Recently installed interpretation panels give a wealth of information.