Stardust on Doncaster stage

Forty-five years ago, on September 1, the unique and inspirational David Bowie wowed fans in Doncaster when he performed at the Top Rank in Silver Street as part of his Ziggy Stardust and Spiders from Mars tour.

One year later, he was in Doncaster again at the same venue. Born in London with the less distinguishable name of David Jones, Bowie did, in fact, have strong Doncaster connections.

David Bowie in his Ziggy Stardust guise.

His father, Haywood Stenton Jones, known to all as John, made his entrance in to the world at a property on St Sepulchre Gate, now the site of a coffee shop.

Barnardo’s worker John Jones grew up in Doncaster and lived in homes on Morley Road and Copley Road. Bowie’s grandfather died in the First World War and hia grandmother is buried in Hyde Park Cemetery.

Those who queued to see Bowie on his date with Doncaster in 1972 would have paid £1.10 for the privilege. If they bought in advance, a ticket was 95p.

In true Bowie style, the star (man) tossed playing cards displaying the Queen of Hearts to his audience at the Top Rank. Each card is said to have issued an invitation to attend an autograph signing post-concert.