Step back in time at a free cinema evening this evening, Thursday April 27, 6.30-8.30pm.

There will be a screening of the last film shown at the Tinsey Picture Palace, Dry Rot, the classic 1956 comedy.

Attendees will be able to share their memories of the picture palace, and there will be refreshments.

The event takes place at Tinsley Community Centre, 1b Ingfield Avenue, S9 1WZ.

For more information contact Charlotte Head via charlotte.head@heeleyfarm.org.uk or phone 0114 258 0483.