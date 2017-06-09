Northern concert coup Canadian rockers' show simply on Fire

Fans from this area of Arcade Fire, astounded to see alt rock arena-fillers in same sentence as Scunthorpe when warm-up gig was announced, were equally enthralled by Wednesday's gig.

Infinite Content intimate in-the-round stage craft showed select sell-out Baths Hall crowd of 1,000 just what thousands more can expect from this weekend's Isle of Wight Festival headliners.

Win Butler's ensemble of multi-instrumentalist, including brother Will and wife Régine, energetically engineered an electric atmosphere with suitably eclectic set.

Title track among three from forthcoming album Everything Now was showcased alongside frenetic favourites from four classic albums, including most recent Neon Bible and The Suburbs, such as Haiti - Chassagne's ancestral homeland - and Ready To Start to No Cars Go and audience rousing Rebellion (Lies) as well as, enjoying first live rendition in almost a decade, Black Mirror.

Highlight came conversely (as illustrated) with all house lights dimmed as mobile phones alone illuminated Reflektor, so good a track no less a luminary than late, great David Bowie reportedly wanted to steal the song after recording backing vocals.

Alternating perilously around their petite podium, the band's massive sound bowed out with Signs of Life, culled like Creature Comfort from eagerly anticipated approaching LP release, co-produced by Sheffield born and bred Pulp bassist Steve Mackey.

Arcade Fire Scunthorpe show partial set list

Forty-odd years of gig-going has taught me most memorable concert is oft most recent. But the Montreal magic dust that settled on Lincolnshire has effortlessly entered all time top ten shows.

But don't take my word for it. Ask the guy who was equally enjoying it next to me, South Yorkshire's singer songwriter supreme Richard Hawley.