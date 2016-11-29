No fuss way to taste Düsseldorf

It was the best of times, it was the wurst of times.

This tale of one city - its country's magnificent seventh biggest - confirms increasing attraction of Germany's oft overlooked and undervalued gateway gem.

Düsseldorf may not command cultural kudos of Doncaster Sheffield Airport sister hour away Flybe destination Berlin. But, what it lacks in historical heritage, it more than makes up for in heart-warming hospitality in the form of comforting food and refreshing foaming ales (here illustrated by our which Deutsche drop are you quiz).

For fantastic eats and where to find them, look no further than inner glow bestowed by guten appetit glühwein mulled wine, washing down such signature dishes as delicious wurst sausages and kartoffelpuffer, kerfuffle-free potato pancake square meal.

Street food can nowhere better be supplemented than within welcoming warmth of (http://www.schumacher-alt.de/) Brauerei Schumacher, home of longest serving trademark top-fermented alt bier.

Delft tiles, tin jugs and exposed wooden ceiling provide perfect rustic ambiance accompanying meat-eaters' feast to sate most ravenous carnivores while equally appealing vegetarian options are also available.

Thirst impressions count for the discerning drinker, who can't help but be impressed by world's longest bar - boasting estimated 300 inter-connected pubs and clubs - serving copious quantities of copper-coloured ale and herbal Killepitsch, killer punch in a liqueur glass if over imbibed and indulged. Intoxicating atmosphere indeed.

Order at your peril Cologne's delicate Kolsch because, while neighbouring cities share a river only 40 kilometres apart, their brew differences - as with sporting, political and fiscal rivalries - are as wide as the yawning waterway itself.

Awash with hot and cold chocolate aplenty, there is also a family-friendly flavour to a compact city, transfer-easing nine kilometres from airport connection. Easily accessible to young and old alike, while well walk-able for littlest of legs (like mine), its stress-free straßen are conducive to slowing life's frantic pace down to Düsseldorf dawdle.

Even when internationally renown festive markets have shut up shop, all-comers cannot help but be impressed by such local landmarks as MedienHafen's Rheinturm, commanding 240 metre high harbour views peppered by global telecommunications, consultancy, advertising, accountancy and banking office blocks.

River Rhine is in itself a tourismus-see attraction, dissecting old town and canal-side Königsallee shopping cum banking quarter from art deco des res decadence amid manicured meadows.

Museums from Kunst im Tunnel to Kunstpalast, Kunsthalle to (deep breath) Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen accommodate impressive artifacts embracing art and architecture across the ages.

Further afield offers tourist attractions including indoor skiing, movie park, phantasia land, baroque castle, two theme venues and three zoos.

Marketing experts (https://www.duesseldorf-tourismus.de/en/home/) are best go-to for such transports of delight as organised tours, travel passes and hop-on hop-off open top bus trips offering sight-seeing snapshot of acknowledged sixth best quality of life community worldwide.

Flight of fancy: Airside selfie for journalists Marisa Cashill and Chris Page, overshadowed by Dusseldorf airport traffic control tower as they overlook apron and twin runway gateway to German gem

Folklore fans won't be disappointed by North Rhine-Westphalia federal state capital, whose cartwheeling children symbolise battle victory street celebrations some seven centuries past.

Düsseldorf's denseness is exemplified by centrally located (http://www.capellahotels.com/dusseldorf/contact-us/) Breidenbacher Hof a Capella Hotel, high class hub around which all amenities are located within 1,000 metre radius.

Fresh from success of hosting fusion pop-up restaurant, the opulent venue - among top five nationally, complete with personal assistants - personifies fine dining amid special occasion accommodation where quality is king. And bedrooms king size.

Another recommended base is (http://www.nikko-hotel.de/) Hotel Nikko, just the business for captains of commerce and leisure visitors alike. Japanese business bosses particularly have a yen to stay in a district rich with native traditions from chopstick cuisine to caterwauling karaoke.

Pool-side spa affords aerial vista of cityscape skyline dominated by Wheel of Vision's 42 revolving gondolas and towering St Lambertus Church twisted spire, crooked as Chesterfield's and steeped in same married virgin mythology.

UK TV backdrop from 1980's comedy Auf Wiedersehen, Pet to recent conspiracy thriller Paranoid, the setting is set to prove a similar hit with today's discerning Brit holidaymakers.

All that jazz: Brauerei Schumacher festive oompah brass

A heady mix for hedonists, fuss-free Düsseldorf enjoys in essence recipe for success in terms of refreshingly satisfying alt-ernative Euro break for bons vivants everywhere.

How to get there: Doncaster Sheffield Airport offers Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday flights to Dusseldorf costing from £39.99 one way at www.flybe.com site.

Flybe is largest low-fares airline operating from Sheffield City Region’s Airport with up to 44 weekly departures.

Not only is the easily accessible easily accessible airport now served by fast-track link road, it enjoys meet and greet parking as well as Premium Lounge bookable at www.flydsa.co.uk/at-the-airport/premium-lounge/ site.

Fine dining: Press pack enjoy Breidenbacher Hof fusion cuisine with (first, second and fourth left respectively) hotel sales and marketing director Britta Germann, trip escort Charlotte Dimond of Sidekick PR, and venue marketing coordinator Linda Stephan

Sushi central: Hotel Nikko's Restaurant Benkay

Alt fresco: Chris and co enjoy outdoor ambiance

River deep: Rhine also winds wide through towering buildings

Festive fare: Chris marvels at Christmas market attractions

Bier we go: Mecca for ale aficionados

