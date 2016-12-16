No chain with this four bed Sprotbrough house - reduced to £309,950

This is an exceptionally well appointed extended four bedroom detached house situated in a sought after location.

The property is well served by local amenities, offers good access to Doncaster town centre and is within easy reach of the A1(M).

The accommodation, on the ground floor, includes: an entrance hall, a cloakroom with toilet, a 22 foot lounge with a bay window and feature fireplace, an extended breakfast kitchen with a generous range of quality fitted units and integrated appliances, an utility room and a sitting room.

To the first floor there is a master bedroom with an en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom with a quality suite.

The property occupies attractive gardens.

The rear garden enjoys a pleasant aspect overlooking a wooded area.

A double width driveway leads to the integral garage.

An internal inspection is essential to appreciate the standard of accommodation.

Gas central heating and uPVC double glazed windows are installed.

The property is offered with no chain.

* 3 Millstream Close, Sprotbrough - reduced to £309,950, contact Johnsons on 01302 322121.