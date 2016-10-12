New patient unit at Scunthorpe Hospital

An exciting new £1.6 million project will see a dedicated endoscopy unit built at Scunthorpe Hospital.

The new unit, on the Church Lane side of the hospital close to the main entrance, will also see the current lower gastrointestinal (GI) unit redeveloped.

The new endoscopy centre, to replace the existing unit in the coronation block of the hospital, will provide new dedicated outpatient and day case facilities and will be completed later this year.

Consultant upper GI and general surgeon, Mr Martin Gough, said: “The new unit will be bright, environmentally friendly and welcoming. The layout of the new unit will also improve the patient experience and increase their comfort, privacy and dignity.”

As part of the development, the unit will also see an increase in treatment rooms from the current two to three. This will enable the Trust to expand its service for patients participating in the national bowel screening programme.

Mr Gough said the development provides the potential to offer new services in the future with Mick Morgan, of Crowle, a patient panel representative, saying: “The new unit will offer a more streamlined service in a much nicer and brighter environment for patients.”