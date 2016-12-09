Nether Edge three bedroom property for sale for £179,950

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a beautifully presented and deceptively spacious three bedroom mid terraced property.

Commanding additional space above the passage, this bay windowed property boasts a newly installed central heating boiler, PVC-u double glazing and is available with no upward chain.

.

The accommodation briefly comprises: a living room with log burner; dining room and a modern and contemporary off shot kitchen.

There are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom located to the first floor with stairs rising to a fantastic sized double attic bedroom.

The property enjoys an attractive lawned garden complete with an outhouse and well stocked borders.

South View Road occupies a highly convenient location with excellent access to Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road including a comprehensive range of local shops and amenities within walking distance.

.

The property warrants an early internal viewing to fully appreciate the accommodation on offer.

This home has an EPC Rating of D.

* 116 South View Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield - £179,950, contact Bloor & Co on 0114 2500 800.