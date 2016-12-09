Nether Edge three bedroom property for sale for £179,950

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a beautifully presented and deceptively spacious three bedroom mid terraced property.
Commanding additional space above the passage, this bay windowed property boasts a newly installed central heating boiler, PVC-u double glazing and is available with no upward chain.
The accommodation briefly comprises: a living room with log burner; dining room and a modern and contemporary off shot kitchen.
There are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom located to the first floor with stairs rising to a fantastic sized double attic bedroom.
The property enjoys an attractive lawned garden complete with an outhouse and well stocked borders.
South View Road occupies a highly convenient location with excellent access to Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road including a comprehensive range of local shops and amenities within walking distance.
The property warrants an early internal viewing to fully appreciate the accommodation on offer.
This home has an EPC Rating of D.
* 116 South View Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield - £179,950, contact Bloor & Co on 0114 2500 800.