"Nancy Boy" rockers Placebo announce Doncaster concert date

Alternative rockers Placebo are coming to Doncaster this autumn.

The band, best remembered for 1997 Britpop smash Nancy Boy, have announced a date at The Dome on October 10.

The group, whose new single is a cover of Talk Talk's 1980s smash Life's What You Make It, were formed in 1994 and have released a string of best-selling studio albums and singles.

Lead singer Brian Molko said: “We covered Talk Talk's Life's What You Make It because it is a song from the 80s that we still liked, and wondered if we could replicate Gwen Stefani's global smash hit with her band's cover of 'It's My Life'. That remains to be seen…”

Molko wanted something different for the film to accompany their song.

He had a concept in mind that was loosely based around the original 1986 Talk Talk video that was shot at night on London’s Wimbledon Common. It featured the band surrounded by nature, complete with, as Molko puts it, “little beasties crawling over leaves”.

Brian felt that there could be an updated version, where “the band would be robots playing instruments and that e-waste would replace nature, as it appears to be doing only a few decades after the song’s original release”.

The accompanying film for ‘Life’s What You Make It’ was shot in Agbogbloshie, a former wetland in the heart of Accra, in Ghana, which is home to one of the world's largest electronic waste dumps. It sets an apocalyptic backdrop of first-world waste against the daily lives of those who inhabit this thoroughly otherworldly space.

Fans have the opportunity to get tickets in a special 48 hour pre-sale that begins at 9am on Wednesday, June 7 via www.aplaceforustodream.com

General sale begins at 9am on Friday 9 June via www.gigsandtours.com.