Mexborough pupils plan Golden school reunion party

It was 50 years ago in 1967 that The Beatles released their classic Sergeant Pepper album.

Radio 1 was launched on to the nations airwaves and in September of that year 180 new pupils passed through the gates of Mexborough Grammar School for the first time to commence their secondary education. Pupils from the September 1967 Mexborough Grammar School intake have organised a ‘Golden’ reunion to take place in Mexborough on Saturday October 7. Teachers including Bob Bennett, who also commenced his teaching career on the same date, intend to join the celebrations. The organisers are currently trying to track down former pupils however – some such as Mahmood Khan, a survivor of the Piper Alpha oil rig disaster, Paul Slack, Denise Hawkins and Andy MacDonald are proving particularly elusive. For more confirm attendance call co-organiser, Andrew Batson on 07484 291666.