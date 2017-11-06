Meet The Reporters

Following the closure of the Doncaster Free Press office in Printing Office Street staff will still be available to meet the public.

Reporters will be in the Central Library in Doncaster in Waterdale on Tuesday, November 7, for a surgery from 9am to 1pm. The public can call in without appointment to bring in any community stories or any heritage copy and images for inclusion in the Free Press. Following this first surgery reporters will be there once a month and the public can bring in copy anytime.