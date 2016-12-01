MD appointed for leading northern housing developer

Leading housing developer, Barratt Developments, has announced the appointment of Mike Roberts as its new Regional Managing Director for the Northern Region after a record year for the housebuilder.

Mike will be responsible for managing the Yorkshire East, Yorkshire West and North East divisions, heading up an 800-strong workforce.

Having worked in the construction and housebuilding industry for 32 years and with Barratt Developments, which includes both the Barratt and David Wilson Homes brands, since 2008, Mike will be based in York at the Barratt Yorkshire East office.

During his time with the business, most recently as Managing Director of the North East division, Mike has been responsible for managing 300 employees and a growing roster of developments. He has also been instrumental in record sales success across the North East division, doubling the overall unit volume in the last six years.

Commenting on his promotion, which comes as previous Regional Managing Director John Reed retires, Mike said: “I am incredibly proud to have taken up the Regional Managing Director for the Northern Region position at Barratt Developments, in what is a very exciting time for the company. Our recent growth is definitely testament to the sheer hard work that is undertaken at all levels of the company, whilst demand for high quality, competitively priced housing remains strong across all three divisions in Yorkshire and the North East. I am confident we will continue to grow as we work hard to provide quality housing across the North.”

The news comes after Barratt’s latest trading update revealed sales since July have risen by 4.3% nationally due to stong consumer demand and good mortgage availability.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire West is currently building a selection of high quality new homes across the region, including Barratt Homes’ Evolution development in the new community of Waverley, Rotherham. To find out more please visit: www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk