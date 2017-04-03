Live in splendour in this mock Tudor house - yours for £475,000

An opportunity has arisen to acquire a spacious mock Tudor detailed house situated in the village of Belton.

Situated close to the M180 motorway network it is ideal for commuting to Leeds, Sheffield, Doncaster and Scunthorpe.

The accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance hallway, a lounge, dining room, study/sitting room, dining kitchen, utility, and a cloakroom to the ground floor.

The first floor boasts a master bedroom with en-suite facilities, four additional bedrooms – one with en-suite facilities – and a family bathroom.

The property also benefits from double glazing and gas fired central heating.

Outside the property has double wrought iron gates that open onto a brick block paved driveway with ample parking for several vehicles and access to a detached double garage with up and over door and personal door to additional storage/workshop.

The front garden is lawned with a wall and rockery boundary, trees and shrubs. The driveway extends to the side of the property giving access to the rear. There is also a greenhouse.

* Tudor Lodge, 70 Sandtoft Rd, Belton - £475,000 - contact Keith Clough 01427 873236.