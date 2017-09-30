Lindsey Lodge Hospice coffers swelled thanks to generous donations

A Scunthorpe based hospice has been given a boost after an evening of beauty therapy, pampering and prosecco raised more than £1,000.

The event, which was a sell-out, was organised by the Messingham Supporter Group of Lindsey Lodge Hospice, and held in the Day Care Unit at the charity’s base in Burringham Road.

More than 50 VIP guests enjoyed a variety of beauty treatments and relaxing complimentary therapies, in exchange for donations to Lindsey Lodge Hospice – while enjoying canapes with a glass of fizz. All the money raised by the event will be donated to the Hospice, which provides free of charge specialist palliative care for day and inpatient patients with life limiting illnesses, including symptom management, emotional support and end of life care.

Lindsey Lodge Messingham Supporter Group member, Margaret Riggans, said: “We’re delighted this event was such a great success. We’d like to say a huge thank you to all the therapists who donated their time and products free of charge, as well as all of the generous local businesses for donating such wonderful gifts for raffle prizes – we’re bowled over by everyone’s kindness and support.” For more information visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk website.