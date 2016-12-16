Last five bed executive home available on exclusive Sheffield development

A stunning five bedroom executive home on a small, exclusive development in the leafy suburb of Norton has had its price reduced to mark the end of the development.

Now available for just £399,950 the five bedroom ‘London’ is a perfect family home offering accommodation over three floors giving all members of the family space to call their own.

“Our ‘London’ house type is a very popular style of home across our Yorkshire developments due to the layout and the bedroom space it offers to all members of the family,” said Sarah Whinfrey regional sales manager Miller Homes. “This final home on our lovely Norton Green development would be a fantastic home for one lucky family who can also take advantage of the location of the development – close to parks and open spaces whilst just minutes drive from the City.”

A lovely family room and kitchen occupies the rear of the downstairs and has a double set of French doors leading into the garden. A separate living room, dining room and cloakroom complete the downstairs specification. The first floor offers a master bedroom with ensuite, two further bedrooms and a bathroom. In addition, the upper floor has two further bedrooms which share a shower room. The home is also perfect for those who work from home or have a hobby that requires a dedicated space and could utilise one of the bedrooms as a study or workroom.

“This is really a fantastic opportunity for someone to secure a brand new home of their dreams on this popular development,” said Sarah. ‘We urge anyone who is interested to make an appointment to discuss the options available.”

Norton Green is located on Matthews Lane, Norton, Sheffield, S8 8JS. Viewing is strictly by appointment only and can be arranged by calling Hunters Estate Agents on 0114 258 0111 or contacting Miller Homes sales adviser Christine on 03301349 343.

Further information is available by Click here