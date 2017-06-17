Kidney patient fights the pain in sponsored walk

A determined single mum with a rare kidney condition fought through the pain barrier when she took part in a sponsored walk to raise vital funds for Kidney Research.

Sarah Isle, 36, and her 12-year-old daughter, Makayla, of Cemetery Road in Hatfield Woodhouse, participated in the sponsored Newcastle Bridges Walk where they walked seven miles in two hours 16 minutes.

So far the pair, who are both St John’s Ambulance volunteers, have raised £550 with donations still coming in.

Sarah, also a business support worker, at Kirk Sandall Infant School, was diagnosed with rare kidney disease, Medullary Sponge Kidney, four years ago and now receives constant treatment at the renal unit of St James Hospital in Leeds.

She said: “At present there is no cure for my condition and eventually I will need a transplant. I felt it was vital to raise awareness of kidney disease and to also raise funds.”

She added: “At present there are around 6,000 people in the UK waiting for a transplant, so it’s important that these funds are raised.

“My condition means I don’t have the correct filtration to get rid of all the bad stuff out of my body like most people as the middle of my kidneys are spongy – hence the name Medullary Sponge Kidney.

“On the outside I look okay but on the inside it’s a different story. The first two miles of the sponsored walk, for example, were okay then it became very uncomfortable, but my daughter said ‘don’t give in mum’ and that pulled me through.”

Sarah praised her daughter for being a “rock” and said she had never complained and provided much needed support.

She further added: “My daughter often says that you don’t appreciate your kidneys or other organs until they don’t work – and she’s right. I’m determined to carry on – you can’t stay at home and feel sorry for yourself – at the end of the day I am a working mum. I may do other sponsored walks in future.”