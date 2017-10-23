Keep flu free this winter

Eligible residents in Doncaster are being urged to take up the offer of the free flu vaccination.

So far in Doncaster of those taking up the offer of a free flu vaccine there are 38 percent of two to four-year-olds, 51 percent of pregnant women, 61 percent of at risk under 65s and 72 per cent of those over 65.

Public Health England and the NHS’s joint Stay Well This Winter campaign has launched the national flu vaccination programme.

The Stay Well This Winter campaign will help the most vulnerable people in South Yorkshire prepare for winter and avoid having to visit hospital due to common winter illnesses.

People who are the most vulnerable to flu are being urged to get their free flu vaccination, ahead of winter when the virus is most common.

The programme launches as the chief medical officer has warned that flu, and complications associated with it, cause 8,000 deaths on average a year in England.

This year’s campaign aims to continue to increase uptake of the flu jab.

To get your vaccine or find out if you are eligible, contact your GP, pharmacist or midwife for more information.