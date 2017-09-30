It could be party time for Unsung heroes from Doncaster

Kindhearted duo from Doncaster, Alison Sykes and Kim Varley, are celebrating after being announced as finalists in the Pork Farms search to recognise the UK’s unsung heroes.

They are now in the running to win a surprise pop up party thanks to the UK’s number one branded pork pie makers.

The nationwide search has culminated in the top 25 finalists being revealed as part of Pork Farms Pop Up Parties campaign 2017, which called upon the nation to nominate those in their community who go above and beyond in their acts of kindness.

Brand marketing manager for Pork Farms, Michael Holton, said: “This is the third consecutive year we have launched our Pop Up Parties campaign and we were overwhelmed with the number of nominations we received. It goes to show that there really are so many people who go out of their way to help others and improve the communities where they live. It will be a tough decision to pick five winners, but we also can’t wait to recognise and reward those deserving heroes.”

Alison was nominated by friend Jacqueline who said: “Alison works wonderfully for the Salvation Army and has supported people from all over Dearne Valley. Despite her own recent illness she has been awarded an MBE from the Queen and always puts others first and the love and compassion she shows to others are out of this world.”

Kim, who was nominated separately by Rachel Fawcett said: “Kim runs the bingo clubs at the local community centre which has become a hub for the elderly, giving them somewhere to go and be entertained. She raises funds to take them on trips and provides meals and hosts events as well as running errands. For her tireless efforts, Kim deserves a party to show how much she is appreciated for her acts of kindness.”

The final winners will receive their surprise Pop Up Party on the week commencing October 23.