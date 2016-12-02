Individual bungalow in Owston Ferry - £189,950

On offer from Grice and Hunter is this well designed and individual three bed detached bungalow which is beautifully presented throughout.

The accommodation comprises a reception lobby. lounge and a diner with an open plan approach to the stylish fully fitted kitchen with an integrated caterers range with two ovens, grill, ceramic five burner hob

with hot plate, chimney style canopied fan, dishwasher, plumbing provision for an auto washer and sun tunnel.

There is a restyled bath and shower room comprising a toilet, basin and “P” shape shower bath with screen.

There are two double bedrooms and a third single bedroom.

Outside, the bungalow is south facing to the front with substantial walling to the frontage and a wide driveway entrance to parking turning court.

The driveway (with outside lighting) extends to the side of the property to a large detached garage of matching brick and tiled construction with up and over door.

There is a low maintenance rear private lawned garden with raised decking.

