How to ensure your property for sale stands out from the crowd

Autumn is a busy time for the property market, so sellers must take adequate steps to ensure their homes stand out from the crowd.

Many people pick September as the time to look for a new place to live, often swayed by the opportunity to be in their new home in time for Christmas, providing those looking to sell with a golden opportunity to take advantage of a surge in demand.

Kevin Shaw, national sales director at property specialist Leaders, explains: “A sale agreed in September is likely to be completed in plenty of time for the festive season, so it is no surprise this is such a popular month to get moving.

“But to capture the attention of this expanded pool of buyers, sellers must prepare their homes in a way that highlights their best features and ensures they are bright, clean and tidy.”

Kevin has identified three ways homeowners can present their property to stand out from the crowd this autumn:

1) Ask for a second opinion

Homeowners are rarely the best judge of where a property requires improvement. After several years of living in a house, people can be blind to the potential pitfalls that will be noticed by a fresh pair of eyes. A good estate agent will be able to advise a seller on the areas in need of attention, while it can also be a good idea to invite a friend or relative to offer an impartial assessment of a property from a buyer’s perspective.

2) Speculate to accumulate

While this is not the time for high-cost home improvements, investing a small amount of money in sprucing up some of the more unsightly aspects of a property can work wonders. Repainting the garden fence, touching up the paintwork and having the carpets cleaned are relatively cheap, but can have a huge impact on a home. First impressions count for a lot so be prepared to pay out to make a house more attractive.

3) Think about photography

Many property searches start online, yet some homeowners still fail to prepare a photogenic scene in many of their rooms. A good estate agents, such as Leaders, can arrange for a professional photographer to capture shots that are sure to impress online viewers, but they rely on a home being bright, clean and free of clutter. Avoid overflowing waste bins, toilet rolls stacked up in the bathroom, piles of clothes on the floor or cars parked in the driveway that obscure snaps of the ground floor.

Kevin adds: “Following these simple and cost-effective tips will allow homeowners to present a property that grabs the eye of viewers and is snapped up quickly by a quality buyer.”

For more information on putting a property on the market or preparing a home for sale, please contact your local Leaders branch or visit leaders.co.uk.