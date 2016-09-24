House builders encouraged to enter NHBC health and safety awards

House builders across the UK are being encouraged to enter the NHBC’s Health and Safety Awards 2017, launched this week.

Now in their eighth year, the NHBC Health and Safety Awards are the only UK competition exclusively for house builders. The awards honour house builders who demonstrate outstanding dedication to health, safety and welfare and help to drive up standards by showcasing and sharing best practice.

In total, more than 450 winning sites have been through the robust judging process since the start of the competition with over 4000 judging visits completed. Among the key attributes that judges look for during their site visits are, effective planning for Health and Safety before a project starts, a well-trained site manager and an infrastructure that supports the site manager in Health and Safety matters.

Looking ahead to the 2017 awards, Tom Kitchen, NHBC Health and Safety Operations Manager, said: “Since 2009, NHBC’s Health and Safety Awards have been rewarding the very best health and safety practices across the UK house-building industry.

“Success in these awards offers site managers and their companies the chance of national recognition as well as the opportunity to share best practice amongst peers and colleagues.

“We look forward to receiving plenty of entries from builders of all sizes over the coming months.”

The top scoring sites will be recognised with a Commended award in spring 2017. These winners will then compete for Highly Commended, National Runners Up and National Winners’ awards to be announced at a ceremony in summer 2017.

The awards are open to all NHBC registered builders who are actively involved in the construction of new homes.