Historic Peak District tower house - the inspiration for Bronte novel - is available to rent

A piece of Peak District literary history has just come back on the letting market.

North Lees Hall, the Grade II listed tower house which dates back to the 16th century, is now available to rent.

The historic Hall was the inspiration for Charlotte Bronte’s Thornfield Hall in the classic novel Jane Eyre.

It is located in a secluded valley close to Hathersage, in the foothills of Stanage Edge, and forms part of the wider Stanage-North Lees property owned and managed by the Peak District National Park.

Emma Stone, head of visitor experience development, said: “This is a unique opportunity for someone to live in a beautiful property with huge historical significance and in a spectacular location, right in the heart of Britain’s original National Park.

“It really is a one-of-a-kind with its own quirks and features – living there you could easily imagine you are Mr Rochester and Jane Eyre! We have arranged two open days so prospective tenants can come and view the property.”

An ancient spiral staircase made from elm gives access to a roof terrace with panoramic views of the countryside.

The property has been restored and has three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two large reception rooms. It is furnished and is semi-detached as it adjoins an occupied farmhouse. The new tenants will rent the Hall for a minimum of 12 months.

It is expected to achieve a monthly rent in excess of £1,200, and tenders are invited by Friday 28 April.

The open viewings have been arranged for Wednesday 19 April and Friday 23 April for people to visit and view the Hall.

For details of how to apply, go to: www.rightmove.co.uk/property-to-rent/property-47560074.html

For further information about renting North Lees Hall, contact Saxton Mee letting service on 0114 268 8702.