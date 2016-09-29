Haxey’s Central Farm is on the market for offers over £375,000

Central Farm occupies a central position within Haxey which offers a good range of amenities including a school, pre-school, parish church, public houses, doctors, chemist, library, convenience stores, a Co-operative store and coffee shop.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises a sitting room with double folding doors to the breakfast room and door to the snug.

In the kitchen there is an integrated electric oven, five ring gas hob, extractor and fridge freezer, plus plumbing for a dishwasher.

There is a bathroom with a corner shower cubicle, an office/store room, and an utility room with plumbing for an automatic washing machine, and space for a tumble dryer and additional white goods.

On the first floor are four bedrooms and a bathroom of bath, toilet and corner shower cubicle.

Outside there are delightful south facing gardens approaching 3.5 acres or thereabouts combining formal gardens, paddocks and menage.

The property is accessed from the High Street to a side driveway providing parking for two vehicles.

* Central Farm, 30 High Street, Haxey - offers over £375,000, contact Hunters on 01302 710773.