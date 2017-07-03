Have you clocked Big Ben? Many of us haven't!

Contemporary hoteliers' capital idea to highlight London landmarks has revealed many remain hidden gems.

"Local attractions for local people" appears, without coming over all League of Gentlemen, to be mantra of our nation of home-lovers, here accompanied by timely capital quiz.

Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts' spotlight shockingly shows one in eight Brits have never visited Big Ben while St Paul’s, Land’s End and Cheddar Gorge are also among icons still on our bucket lists.

Survey results from 1,500 adults polled, celebrating London Revealed online hub city guide launch, reveal one in ten admit to have never entered the capital. Half of us have never visited Land’s End in Cornwall while more than four in ten have yet to visit Windsor Castle.

Ben Nevis, The Eden Project and The Angel of the North are also British landmarks Brits have yet to see, as are Kew Gardens, Snowdonia and Stonehenge.

Tellingly two thirds of adults have however taken a trip to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower and almost a third have visited New York's Statue of Liberty.

The study discovered 68 per cent wish they had seen more of the UK with four in ten never reaching Scottish capital Edinburgh. A quarter have never been to Birmingham, 27 per cent not seen Manchester and 37 per cent are yet to visit Liverpool. Meanwhile 42 per haven’t travelled to Cardiff.

Over a quarter of us are reluctant to visit parts of the country due to unpredictable weather while four in ten blame expensive travel costs.

Nearly half of those surveyed said their knowledge of British History would be better had they toured more of the UK while almost two thirds are this year planning a stay-cation.

PPHE Hotel Group UK regional general manager Greg Hegarty said: “We conducted this survey to celebrate the opening of our new and renovated London hotels. There are so many amazing adventures to be had on our very doorstep with cities like London containing some of the most iconic landmarks and tourist attractions.

Chesil Beach, least attractive of top 35 UK landmarks we haven't visited

"There’s a rich fabric of culture and arts just waiting to be discovered. We’d like to encourage the nation to get out and tick off the bucket list!"

London Revealed www.londonrevealed.co.uk aims to bring the capital city to life with guides on best places to visit, blog posts featuring local tips and advice on hidden gems ... not just for those who admit to never having visited, but also born and bred Londoners welcoming extra inspiration.

TOP 35 FAMOUS LANDMARKS BRITS HAVEN’T VISITED (listed in order from least to most visited)

1. Chesil Beach

2. Ben Nevis

3. Glastonbury Tor, Somerset

4. The Eden Project, Cornwall

5. Loch Ness, Inverness

6. The Jurassic Coast

7. Hampton Court Palace, Surrey

8. Hadrian’s Wall, Cumbria

9. Roman Baths, Bath

10. Cheddar Gorge, Somerset

11. Land’s End, Cornwall

12. Angel of the North, Gateshead

13. Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol

14. Edinburgh Castle

15. Windsor Castle, Berkshire

16. Kew Gardens, London

17. Sherwood Forest

18. Stonehenge, Wiltshire

19. Snowdonia, Wales

20. Dartmoor, Devon

21. Brighton Pier

22. The Lake District, Cumbria

23. White Cliffs of Dover, Kent

24. Tate Modern, London

25. Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool

26. St Paul’s Cathedral, London

27. The London Eye

28. Natural History Museum, London

29. Buckingham Palace, London

30. Trafalgar Square, London

31. Houses of Parliament, London

32. Tower Bridge

33. Westminster Abbey, London

34. Tower of London

35. Big Ben, London